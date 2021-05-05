Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Sells $1,200,000.00 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,042,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Edward Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 3rd, Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $283,500.00.
  • On Thursday, April 1st, Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $221,750.00.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $12.06. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,389,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 709,036 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 390,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,612,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,351,000 after acquiring an additional 382,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $2,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

