Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Exxon Mobil in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

NYSE:XOM opened at $59.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

