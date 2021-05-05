Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s 8th Largest Position

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 4.9% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $55,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.92, for a total transaction of $11,989,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,695,101 shares of company stock worth $489,198,649. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.11.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,618,230. The company has a market capitalization of $906.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.49 and a 200-day moving average of $277.89. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.69 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

