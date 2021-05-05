Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO) shares traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 13,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 233,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market cap of C$108.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13.

About Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. It holds 30% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

