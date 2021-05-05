Farmer Bros. (FARM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Farmer Bros. to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $104.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.41 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. On average, analysts expect Farmer Bros. to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Shares of FARM opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. Farmer Bros. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $189.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FARM shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.