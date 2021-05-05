Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($1.46). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million.

FATE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $2,557,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,124,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,058. 21.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.73. 602,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,768. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.52. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.