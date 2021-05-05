FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.85

Shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.85 and last traded at $60.85, with a volume of 380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.69.

Several analysts have recently commented on FFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.41 and its 200-day moving average is $54.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.17.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 10.92%. Analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFG. Norges Bank bought a new position in FBL Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $8,160,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,138,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

About FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG)

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

