Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Cut to Hold at Societe Generale

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $231.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $269.00. Societe Generale’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RACE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.75.
Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $202.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.64. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $150.97 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $10,208,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 126,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,092,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ferrari by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,095,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
