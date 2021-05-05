Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Cut to Hold at Societe Generale

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $231.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $269.00. Societe Generale’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RACE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.75.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $202.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.64. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $150.97 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.19). Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $10,208,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 126,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,092,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ferrari by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,095,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

