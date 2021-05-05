Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FNF opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

In other news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $3,108,212.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,055 shares of company stock worth $19,703,475. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Earnings History for Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)

