Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FNF opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

In other news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $3,108,212.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,055 shares of company stock worth $19,703,475. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

