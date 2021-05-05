Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Mizuho

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.04.

FIS opened at $150.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.99. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The company has a market cap of $93.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -835.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

