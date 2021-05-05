Financial Comparison: Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) and DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) and DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Seneca Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Seneca Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Seneca Biopharma and DBV Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seneca Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A DBV Technologies 0 4 5 0 2.56

DBV Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.37%. Given DBV Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DBV Technologies is more favorable than Seneca Biopharma.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seneca Biopharma and DBV Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seneca Biopharma $10,000.00 10,567.86 -$8.35 million N/A N/A DBV Technologies $14.75 million 48.49 -$172.02 million ($2.33) -2.79

Seneca Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DBV Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Seneca Biopharma has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBV Technologies has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Seneca Biopharma and DBV Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seneca Biopharma -230.34% -122.20% -110.61% DBV Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DBV Technologies beats Seneca Biopharma on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seneca Biopharma Company Profile

Seneca Biopharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel treatments for diseases of high unmet medical needs. The company's stem cell-based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic ischemic stroke and in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury; and NSI-189 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was formerly known as Neuralstem, Inc. and changed its name to Seneca Biopharma, Inc. in October 2019. Seneca Biopharma, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of hen's egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordetella pertussis. Its other earlier stage research programs include a vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus, as well as treatments for Crohn's disease, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. The company has a collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, a ready-to-use atopy patch test for the diagnosis of non-IgE mediated CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

