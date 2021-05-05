Financial Counselors Inc. Has $52.85 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,964 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.2% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $52,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.17. 593,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,971,705. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The company has a market capitalization of $216.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

