Financial Review: PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) and Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX)

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) and Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get PPD alerts:

This table compares PPD and Protalex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPD 0.21% -11.06% 2.75% Protalex N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PPD and Protalex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPD 0 12 4 0 2.25 Protalex 0 0 0 0 N/A

PPD presently has a consensus target price of $42.67, indicating a potential downside of 7.47%. Given PPD’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PPD is more favorable than Protalex.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PPD and Protalex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPD $4.03 billion 4.01 $47.82 million $0.98 47.05 Protalex N/A N/A -$5.03 million N/A N/A

PPD has higher revenue and earnings than Protalex.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.8% of PPD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Protalex shares are held by institutional investors. 80.0% of Protalex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PPD beats Protalex on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services. The company also provides laboratory services comprising bioanalytical, biomarker, vaccine science, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. The company has a collaboration with Science 37 to design, build, test, implement, and execute digital trials using Science 37's DCT SaaS-based technology platform. PPD, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Protalex Company Profile

Protalex, Inc. focuses on the development of biopharmaceutical drugs for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company targets a range of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), psoriasis, myasthenia gravis, chronic idiopathic demyelinating polyneuropathy, and pemphigus. Its lead product candidate is PRTX-100, an immunomodulatory therapy, a highly-purified form of staphylococcal protein A, which is in Phase I/II open-label, dose-escalating study for the treatment of patients with persistent/chronic ITP; and Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of RA on methotrexate or leflunomide. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.