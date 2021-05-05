Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.38

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.38 and last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

FNCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98.

In other news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek purchased 88,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, engages in developing a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. Its lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection.

