FIO Protocol (FIO) Market Capitalization Achieves $79.91 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $79.91 million and $8.23 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001043 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001960 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 756,515,969 coins and its circulating supply is 234,274,171 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.