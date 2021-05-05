FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Short Interest Update

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,460,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the March 31st total of 15,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

FEYE opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. FireEye has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $25.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.26.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FireEye by 6.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,076 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in FireEye by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 168,778 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 29,087 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FireEye by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,100 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FireEye by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,878 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in FireEye by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,836 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

