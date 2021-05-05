FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) PT Raised to $23.00 at Mizuho

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information security company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FEYE. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. FireEye currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.25.

Get FireEye alerts:

FEYE stock opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92. FireEye has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.26.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 3rd quarter worth $791,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in FireEye by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,401 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in FireEye by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.