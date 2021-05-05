Firestone Capital Management Acquires 6,971 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.9% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

SCHF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.07. 26,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,695. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.31. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $39.38.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

