Firestone Capital Management Purchases 255 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 17,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $316,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,559,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,756,000 after buying an additional 313,078 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $418.14. The stock had a trading volume of 268,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,388. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $422.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $407.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.