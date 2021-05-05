Firestone Capital Management Sells 300 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Firestone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hyman Charles D increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 33,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Argus cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.84. The stock had a trading volume of 20,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,400. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.10. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 66.18%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

