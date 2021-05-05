First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.93

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.93 and last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 958468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

FBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $1,006,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Heffern bought 2,500 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $31,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,991.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.