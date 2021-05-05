First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.
First Bank has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Bank to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.
FRBA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.22. 92,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,256. The company has a market cap of $248.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.91. First Bank has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.
About First Bank
First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
