First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

First Bank has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Bank to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

FRBA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.22. 92,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,256. The company has a market cap of $248.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.91. First Bank has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%. Research analysts expect that First Bank will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

