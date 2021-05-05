First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Community Bankshares in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Community Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FCBC. TheStreet raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of FCBC opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. First Community Bankshares has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44. The firm has a market cap of $541.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.57.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 8.11%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.