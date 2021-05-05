First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.42. First Community posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Community.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

FCCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

FCCO opened at $18.55 on Friday. First Community has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in First Community by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 379,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Community by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 47,302 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in First Community by 671.0% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 245,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 213,477 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Community by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 65,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Community by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.