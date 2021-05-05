First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Truist increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

FFIN stock opened at $50.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $51.60.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 55,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,340,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 253,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 106,308 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 20,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.