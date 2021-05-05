First Personal Financial Services Has $389,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.16. The company had a trading volume of 469,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,862,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.37. The company has a market capitalization of $195.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

