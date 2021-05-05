First Personal Financial Services Has $4.69 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 48,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $144.00. The company had a trading volume of 192,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.78 and a 200-day moving average of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

