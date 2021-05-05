First Personal Financial Services Purchases 1,157 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises 1.6% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Diageo were worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,642,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.03. 5,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,869. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $183.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.14 and a 200 day moving average of $160.89. The stock has a market cap of $105.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

