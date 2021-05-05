First Personal Financial Services Purchases 4,262 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Personal Financial Services increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.2% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $13,743,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,335 shares of company stock worth $19,552,504. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.27. 317,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,296,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.74. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.