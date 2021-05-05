First Personal Financial Services Sells 634 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

First Personal Financial Services cut its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services owned about 0.18% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 253.3% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,704. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $35.97 and a one year high of $46.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of -0.23.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

