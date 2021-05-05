First Solar, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Solar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FSLR. Citigroup raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.28.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $73.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $110,355.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,730.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $540,592.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,269.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,543 shares of company stock worth $3,069,548. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

