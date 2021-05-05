Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,625 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cactus by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Cadent Energy Partners Ii Lp sold 4,111,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $125,598,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,236,216 shares in the company, valued at $129,416,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $330,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,843.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,616,399 shares of company stock worth $232,705,589. Company insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WHD. Bank of America upgraded Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research cut Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 2.35.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.