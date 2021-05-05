Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $11.67 Million Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 91,830 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $11,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EC opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.35. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0932 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

EC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

