Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,778 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of 8X8 worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

In other news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $242,232.45. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 916 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $31,171.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,687,059.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,619 shares of company stock valued at $633,361. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGHT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.