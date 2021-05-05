Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $66.42 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

