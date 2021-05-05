Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 75,150 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,047,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 75,150 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $8,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth $131,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 668,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 296,604 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 4.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

