Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,251 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $10,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,607,756. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

UFPI opened at $87.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.17. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $88.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.42.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

