Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 108 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Morningstar worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth about $537,000. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 31.5% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $263.78 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $139.19 and a one year high of $270.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.99 and a 200-day moving average of $224.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $4,260,952.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,093,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,001,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total transaction of $685,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,216 shares of company stock valued at $39,426,234. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

