Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 2,737 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Materion worth $9,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Materion by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Materion by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Materion by 500.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 299,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 249,718 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Materion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $74.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average of $64.71. Materion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.20 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

