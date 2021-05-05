Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.59.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $161,007.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,416.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,481 shares of company stock valued at $13,549,594. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Five9 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Five9 by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $172.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.90 and its 200 day moving average is $165.92. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9 has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. Analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

