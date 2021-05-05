Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a research report issued on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FND. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.52.

FND stock opened at $112.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $116.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.66 and a 200-day moving average of $94.53.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,218,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,871 shares of company stock worth $42,192,935. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $1,634,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

