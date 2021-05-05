Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Floor & Decor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.52.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

NYSE:FND opened at $112.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.53. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $116.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,736 shares in the company, valued at $23,494,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.