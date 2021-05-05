Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the March 31st total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 95.9 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLTDF. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Flow Traders in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Flow Traders from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Flow Traders from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Flow Traders in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLTDF opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. Flow Traders has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.34.

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), as well as related financial products.

