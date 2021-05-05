Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. (FBRC) assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Forte Biosciences Company Profile
Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.
