Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 779,800 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the March 31st total of 609,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 52.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 5,736.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBRX opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $467.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.78.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. Equities analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, (FBRC) assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

