Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

FSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.25 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of FSM opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth $84,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

