Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $120.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.94% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FWRD. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.
Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $97.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.70 and a 200-day moving average of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $97.61.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 8.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
