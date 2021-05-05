Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $120.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FWRD. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $97.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.70 and a 200-day moving average of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $97.61.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 8.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

