Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Up 25.8% in April

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,500 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the March 31st total of 346,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FEDU opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.51. Four Seasons Education has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

