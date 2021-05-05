Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.46%.

Franklin Street Properties stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.06. 250,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,776. The company has a market cap of $543.08 million, a P/E ratio of -253.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Franklin Street Properties has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 62,500 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 141,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,460.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy purchased 122,728 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $532,639.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,195.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

