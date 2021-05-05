Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Stock Price Down 5.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 2,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 483,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.46%.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy acquired 122,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $532,639.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,195.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,460.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 37,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter worth $4,909,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,207,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,564,000 after buying an additional 518,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 747,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 192,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 67,166 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $534.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

About Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.